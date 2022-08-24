Vijayawada: NABARD holds meeting to promote handicrafts

Areas of convergence in off-farm sector discussed

Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA
August 24, 2022 20:11 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Andhra Pradesh Regional Office organised a state-level Regional Advisory Committee (RAC) meeting on ‘Promotion of Handicrafts - Issues related to Marketing’ on Wednesday.

The meeting is aimed at exploring, identifying and analysing the potential, areas of convergence in off-farm sector through discussion with stakeholders, institutions, channel partners, focusing the constraints in marketing of handicrafts and suitable interventions required to tackle them.  

Speaking on the occasion, NABARD CGM M.R. Gopal appealed to all stakeholders to ensure convergence for the development of handicrafts, betterment of artisans and craftsmen.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Emphasising upon the importance of the meeting, he pointed out the plight of the craftsmen who are at the bottom of the industrial pyramid. He stressed the importance of handicrafts in the MSME sector and called for skill development of artisans. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

NABARD GM N.S. Murthy, SLBC Coordinator E. Raja Babu and others spoke on the occasion.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app