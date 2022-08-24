Vijayawada: NABARD holds meeting to promote handicrafts

Areas of convergence in off-farm sector discussed

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) Andhra Pradesh Regional Office organised a state-level Regional Advisory Committee (RAC) meeting on ‘Promotion of Handicrafts - Issues related to Marketing’ on Wednesday.

The meeting is aimed at exploring, identifying and analysing the potential, areas of convergence in off-farm sector through discussion with stakeholders, institutions, channel partners, focusing the constraints in marketing of handicrafts and suitable interventions required to tackle them.

Speaking on the occasion, NABARD CGM M.R. Gopal appealed to all stakeholders to ensure convergence for the development of handicrafts, betterment of artisans and craftsmen.

Emphasising upon the importance of the meeting, he pointed out the plight of the craftsmen who are at the bottom of the industrial pyramid. He stressed the importance of handicrafts in the MSME sector and called for skill development of artisans.

NABARD GM N.S. Murthy, SLBC Coordinator E. Raja Babu and others spoke on the occasion.