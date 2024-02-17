Vijayawada Municipal Corporation tables a deficit budget of ₹90 crore for 2024-25

February 17, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) on February 17 (Saturday) presented a deficit Budget of ₹90 crore for the financial year 2024-25, with the total estimated income for the civic body for the year touching ₹1,370 crore and estimated expenses ₹1,460.82 crore.

This year’s estimated income is less than that of 2023-34, when it was pegged at ₹1,419.18 crore. The Budget, presented in the general body meeting held in the VMC council hall on February 17 (Saturday), was approved after minor additions.

The estimated income for the coming year includes ₹820.9 crore revenue income, ₹501.42 crore capital income and deposits and advances of ₹48.17 crore.

Coming to the estimated expenses part, while ₹614.60 crore is revenue expenditure, the capital expenditure, pegged at ₹779.93 crore, is more. Other expenditures include ₹48.17 crore deposits and advances and ₹18.12 crore loan payments.

A major part of the capital expenditures is set aside for town planning (₹103 crore) and engineering works that include development of all divisions and tree plantation (₹48.4 crore). The other estimated expenditures are road development and upgradation (₹30.5 crore), footpath and table drains (₹15.4 crore). For providing underground drainage facilities, one of the major issues in the city, ₹19 crore has been set aside. More than ₹6 crore has been earmarked for improving street lighting in the city.

Lambasting the ruling party MLAs and Mayor R. Bhagya Lakshmi for keeping quiet, the 50th ward corporator said around ₹600 crore grants have to come from the State government, a major part of which is related to the stormwater drain project, which remains incomplete for many years now. “None of them has asked the government on why the funds have not come. They have removed the funds for SC/ST sub-plan too,” he said.

The Opposition party corporators have demanded that the property tax and water charges be reduced. They recalled how water charges have doubled in two years.

Mr. Sathya Babu also demanded that the Act 44/2020, where the tax on urban property is levied based on the value of the property instead of a fixed annual tax, be rescinded.