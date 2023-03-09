March 09, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) council passed a budget of ₹1,419.18 crore for the 2023-24 fiscal year at its special meeting on Thursday. Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi presented the draft budget, which is ₹305.25 crore more than the previous fiscal year’s budget estimate.

As per the budget, the estimated revenue income of the civic body was pegged at ₹859.12 crore, which is ₹168.07 crore more than the previous year’s estimate.

TDP and CPI(M), however, protested against what they termed as inflated budget estimates. TDP floor leader N. Balaswamy said estimates were inflated whereas there was no development. He said the budget would become a burden for residents as the civic body was going to levy on them increased underground drainage charges, water tax and others. The civic body allocated ₹60 crore for landfill maintenance, but there was no landfill for the city, he said.

The budget, however, was passed unanimously by the governing body.

Speaking at a press conference, YSRCP floor leader A. Venkata Satyanarayana said that the budget presented by YSRCP did not burden the taxpayers and that it was close to reality, unlike the inflated budget estimates presented by the TDP in the past.

He said YSRCP presented a budget of ₹1,114.93 crore for 2022-23 and spending crossed ₹750 crore. During the TDP regime, however, there used to be a huge gap between the estimates and actual figures. He said major allocations were made for development of the city, schools and welfare activities.