Vijayawada-Mumbai IndiGo flights from January 12

IndiGo Airlines will start its first service between Mumbai and Vijayawada starting from January 12.

Three flights per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays will be operated by the airline between the two cities.

Airport Director G. Madhusudhana Rao said that the new flight service connecting a new destination comes as a Sankranti gift to people of the city.

Earlier, Air India Express operated a tri-weekly service but the service was suspended later. Currently, there is no direct flight service between Mumbai and Vijayawada.