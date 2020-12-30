Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada-Mumbai IndiGo flights from January 12

IndiGo Airlines will start its first service between Mumbai and Vijayawada starting from January 12.

Three flights per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays will be operated by the airline between the two cities.

Airport Director G. Madhusudhana Rao said that the new flight service connecting a new destination comes as a Sankranti gift to people of the city.

Earlier, Air India Express operated a tri-weekly service but the service was suspended later. Currently, there is no direct flight service between Mumbai and Vijayawada.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 30, 2020 1:16:59 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/vijayawada-mumbai-indigo-flights-from-january-12/article33448627.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY