Vijayawada MP’s daughter resigns from VMC 

January 08, 2024 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Swetha said she could not stay in the TDP which insulted her father Kesineni Srinivas

The Hindu Bureau

Kesineni Swetha leaving the TDP office in Vijayawada to submit her resignation to the Mayor on January 8, 2024 | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas’ daughter Swetha resigned from Vijayawada Municipal Corporation as the 11th division corporator on January 8 and said she would leave the party also once her resignation is accepted. 

It is a fallout of her father’s decision to quit TDP and Vijayawada MP post due to his imminent replacement by another candidate in the election for the prestigious Lok Sabha seat, which he won twice in 2014 and 2019. 

Speaking to media persons after submitting her papers to Mayor R. Bhagya Lakshmi, Ms. Swetha said she could not stay in the TDP which insulted her father, and observed that Mr. Srinivas would never crave for money or positions of power. 

“We have so far thought that the TDP high command is not aware of what is happening to us. Now that it sent a clear message that we are no longer needed, there is no point in continuing in the party”, she stated. 

