GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vijayawada MP’s daughter resigns from VMC 

Swetha said she could not stay in the TDP which insulted her father Kesineni Srinivas

January 08, 2024 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Kesineni Swetha leaving the TDP office in Vijayawada to submit her resignation to the Mayor on January 8, 2024

Kesineni Swetha leaving the TDP office in Vijayawada to submit her resignation to the Mayor on January 8, 2024 | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

TDP MP Kesineni Srinivas’ daughter Swetha resigned from Vijayawada Municipal Corporation as the 11th division corporator on January 8 and said she would leave the party also once her resignation is accepted. 

It is a fallout of her father’s decision to quit TDP and Vijayawada MP post due to his imminent replacement by another candidate in the election for the prestigious Lok Sabha seat, which he won twice in 2014 and 2019. 

Speaking to media persons after submitting her papers to Mayor R. Bhagya Lakshmi, Ms. Swetha said she could not stay in the TDP which insulted her father, and observed that Mr. Srinivas would never crave for money or positions of power. 

“We have so far thought that the TDP high command is not aware of what is happening to us. Now that it sent a clear message that we are no longer needed, there is no point in continuing in the party”, she stated. 

eom 

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / Telugu Desam Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.