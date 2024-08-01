Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath seeks ₹100 crore for development of Kanaka Durga temple under PRASAD scheme 

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath submitted a memorandum to Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on August 1, requesting him to sanction ₹100 crore for the development of Kanaka Durga temple situated in Vijayawada city under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sivanath stated that the Kanaka Durga temple (Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam) is one of the most ancient temples in India and the second largest one in Andhra Pradesh after the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) and, as per the temple records, it is visited by about 25,000 devotees on normal days and it becomes nearly double on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The turnout of devotees swells to about 2.50 lakh during the nine-day Dasara festival and the auspicious days when Bhavani Deeksha is observed. Keeping it in view, adequate facilities are to be provided for their convenience.

As per the suggestions of the temple executive officer, the Special Secretary to Government (Endowments) had forwarded proposals for development works costing roughly ₹100 crore to the Government of India for sanctioning it under PRASAD scheme. Therefore, the Ministry of Tourism and Culture is requested to take necessary steps.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.