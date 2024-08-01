ADVERTISEMENT

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath seeks ₹100 crore for development of Kanaka Durga temple under PRASAD scheme 

Published - August 01, 2024 03:13 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

As per the suggestions of the temple executive officer, the Special Secretary to Government (Endowments) has forwarded proposals for development works costing roughly ₹100 crore to the Government of India.

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath submits a memorandum to Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat with a request to sanction funds for the development of Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada, on August 1. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath submitted a memorandum to Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in New Delhi on August 1, requesting him to sanction ₹100 crore for the development of Kanaka Durga temple situated in Vijayawada city under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sivanath stated that the Kanaka Durga temple (Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam) is one of the most ancient temples in India and the second largest one in Andhra Pradesh after the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) and, as per the temple records, it is visited by about 25,000 devotees on normal days and it becomes nearly double on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. 

The turnout of devotees swells to about 2.50 lakh during the nine-day Dasara festival and the auspicious days when Bhavani Deeksha is observed. Keeping it in view, adequate facilities are to be provided for their convenience. 

As per the suggestions of the temple executive officer, the Special Secretary to Government (Endowments) had forwarded proposals for development works costing roughly ₹100 crore to the Government of India for sanctioning it under PRASAD scheme. Therefore, the Ministry of Tourism and Culture is requested to take necessary steps. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US