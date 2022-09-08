Vijayawada Mayor promises support to municipal school teachers

Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi has promised to extend support to the teachers working in the schools under the purview of the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC).

Ms. Bhagyalakshmi on Wednesday held a meeting with the representatives of the municipal teachers' unions for the first time after the schools were handed over to the School Education Department.

Ms. Bhagyalakshmi said that the civic body had supported the teachers during the past three years and it would continue to do so in the future. She said several demands of the teachers had been fulfilled.

The Mayor said that she would lead a representation of municipal teachers to Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and seek fulfilment of the remaining demands. Representatives of 11 unions of municipal teachers took part in the meeting.