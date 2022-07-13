Vijayawada: Maris Stella College to celebrate diamond jubilee on July 15, 16
Vice-President and Governor to take part in the celebrations
Maris Stella College (Autonomous), which has completed 60 years, will celebrate diamond jubilee on July 15 and 16, college principal Sr. Jasintha Quadras said on Wednesday.
The institute, which has been imparting quality education for the last six decades, will organise a series of events as part of the celebrations, correspondent Sr. Sleeva said.
Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu will participate in the celebrations in the indoor stadium on July 15, while Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan will inaugurate the Blessed Mary of the Passion Block the next day, the principal said.
Vijayawada Bishop Rev. Telagathoti Joseph Rajarao, Provincial Superior, Mumbai Province, Sr. Theresa Thomas Campiyil, many IAS, IPS officers and heads of various institutions, college alumni will take part in the celebtrations.
The alumni will be felicitated. Students will perform cultural shows.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.