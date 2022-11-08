Vijayawada Marathon 2022 to be held on November 20

ADVERTISEMENT

The seventh edition of the Vijayawada marathon, ‘Vijayawada Marathon 2022’ will be organised in the city on November 20 on M.G. Road.

According to a release, the marathon will be conducted in three categories, a half marathon (21.1-km), 10-km run and 5-km run for different age and gender groups.

The participants will be given a chip-embedded bib for recording details such as time taken to complete the run and time of crossing the finishing line. The details will be sent to the runners through an SMS.

Five aid stations will be set up to provide water and emergency medical support to the runners.

Those interested can register by visiting the website vijayawadarunners.com or dialing 9703552326. The participants of any run have to pay ₹399 per person for registration.