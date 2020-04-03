Vijayawada man thefirst casualty in A.P.

Andhra Pradesh on Friday reported the first death caused by COVID and the total number of positive cases reached 164, including 15 recorded in the last 24 hours. The deceased was 55 years old and hailed from Kummaripalem on Vijayawada outskirts.

According to a bulletin issued by A. Srikanth, nodal officer for COVID-19 containment, the man was admitted to the government hospital here at 11.30 a.m. on March 30 after he complained of chest pain, diabetes and hypertension. He breathed his last within an hour.

The man was suspected to have contracted the disease from his son who had returned from Delhi on March 17 and subsequently tested COVID-19 positive.

‘Enforce lockdown’

Reacting to the situation, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered that a comprehensive survey be conducted to be better equipped for tiding over the crisis.

Mr. Jagan said the lockdown should be strictly enforced while spreading awareness about the critical role of self - protection from the disease.

The Group of Ministers (GoM) headed by Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas held parleys with a delegation of the Indian

Medical Association on ways to deal with the situation arising from a steady rise in infections.

It (the GoM) resolved to utilise telemedicine facilities wherever available for guiding the public to ensure that they do not panic and be prepared to meet any contingency.

IMA promises all help

The IMA offered to help the government in scaling up its efforts to contain the disease which continued to spread in spite of a multipronged approach by health, medical and family welfare and other line departments.

At its meeting, the GoM discussed an entire gamut of issues particularly social distancing, quarantine facilities, supply of essential commodities and the plight of farmers.

Emphasis was laid on increasing the supply of N-95 masks and other protective gear as the doctors and paramedics battled the virus in hospitals at great personal risk. Steps were taken to make rapid testing facilities available to diagnose the maximum possible number of suspected cases.