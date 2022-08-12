Vijayawada: Low-lying areas in Krishna and NTR districts inundated

Inundated house on the Krishna riverbed near Krishnalanka in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Several low-lying areas in NTR and Krishna districts including some localities along the Krishna river in the city were inundated on Friday. With the rise in inflows into the Krishna, 4.4 lakh cusecs of water was discharged at the Prakasam Barrage.

Houses and other structures near Krishnalanka between the Padmavathi Ghat and the Kanakadurga Varadhi were also inundated.

However, impact of the flood was not felt in the areas between the Kankadurga Varadhi and Yanamalakuduru owing to the flood protection walls.

The flood protection wall built along the Krishna has come to the rescue of residents of Ranigari Thota in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

The flood protection wall that was built recently in a stretch of 1.5 km between the Varadhi and Ramalingeswara Nagar safeguarded the areas. However, the residents said that there was minor flooding due to leaks. Former corporator from Ramalingeswara Nagar Ummadisetty Bahadur said that there was no flooding in the areas behind the wall except for minor leaks in certain areas.

Meanwhile, several mandals in the Krishna district have been put on high alert as the water level in the Krishna is likely to rise further. Villages in Avanigadda, Mopidevi, Challapalli, Thotlavalluru, Penamaluru, Pamidimukkala, Nagayalanka, Ghantasala and Movva mandals are prone to flooding.

The impact of the heavy discharge of water at the Prakasam Barrage would be felt in these mandals on Friday night and later.