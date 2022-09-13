Vijayawada: Locals irked over stagnating water at vacant plots in city

Collector S. Dilli Rao and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu interacting with a family as part of the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme, in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu went on a door-to-door visit in the city, interacting with residents and listening to their grievances as part of the 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' programme on Tuesday.

Several households in the 61st municipal division were covered under the programme. Mr. Rao said that the programme is aimed at interacting with the people to know about the reach of welfare schemes. He said action will be taken against officials concerned if they come across eligible beneficiaries who were unable to avail the benefits of welfare schemes during the programme.

Responding to the complaints of locals over water stagnating in vacant plots, Mr. Rao asked the municipal authorities to serve notices on the owners as per the Public Health Act and ask them to raise the height of the land on their plots to avoid water stagnation. He said action will be taken against those who do not respond to the notices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Rao said there are 605 secretariats in the district, of which 153 are functioning from permanent buildings. He said each secretariat was given ₹20 lakh by the State government to take up necessary works on priority.

Mr. Vishnu said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked officials and elected representatives to reach out to every household and inquire about the issues being faced by them.

He said people can submit their grievances at their doorstep to the officials during the programme. Mr. Vishnu said that following complaints by the locals, 12 vacant plots which turned into breeding grounds for mosquitoes were identified in Prasanthi Nagar. He said necessary action would be taken.

Deputy Mayor A. Shailaja, local corporator Ummadi Ramadevi, VMC co-option member S. Jagadish, Tahsildar Chandan Durga Prasad and others were present.