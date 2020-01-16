Vijayawada lad tops in CA exam

City lad G. Krishna Praneeth topped the country in the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India’s Chartered Accountancy Final (Old) examination 2019. The results were announced on Thursday.

Scoring 577 out of 800 marks, Krishna Praneeth bagged the all India first rank in the old examination section.

Speaking at a press conference Mr. Praneeth said that the intensive articleship at M/s. M.N. Rao & Associates, Chartered Accountants under the guidance of principal auditor CA T. S. Rama Mohana Rao gave him practical insights and helped him bag the top score.

Rigorous preparation

“I undertook rigorous preparation for nine months with proper planning and strategy. Finally, the efforts paid off,” he said. Mr. Praneeth is the son of G. Madhusudhana Rao who works at an automobile store and G. Malleswari.

“Articleship with the passion to learn for three years is a very important phase of CA course where students transform as professionals. It helped me prepare for the final,” he said.

Also, V. Anjaneya Vara Prasad who pursued articleship at the same firm bagged the all India 46th rank in the CA final examination.

He said he followed the same strategy as his colleague Mr. Praneeth followed for preparation. “Self-study from the beginning of my articleship was another crucial factor in my success and I effectively utilised the preparation leave,” he added.