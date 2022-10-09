Vijayawada: ‘Irregularities in sports associations led to poor performance at National Games’

Several individuals with no eligibility and experience are heading many associations, alleges Andhra Pradesh Olypmic Association secretary

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
October 09, 2022 23:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association Secretary K.P. Rao addressing the media in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association secretary K.P. Rao has alleged that the irregularities in sports associations in the State have led to the poor medal tally at the ongoing National Games.

“Poor management of the sports by the government authorities is also a reason. Our association has recently requested the government to probe into the allegations levelled against several sports associations and administrators. Several individuals with no eligibility and experience are heading various associations and this is impacting the outcome,” Mr. Rao told the media at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium on Sunday.

The representatives of Krishna District Olympic Association were also present on the occasion.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The State is being represented at the 36th National Games by Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association led by president Dharmana Krishna Das with the support of Andhra Pradesh Sports Authority.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app