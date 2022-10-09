Vijayawada: ‘Irregularities in sports associations led to poor performance at National Games’

Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association Secretary K.P. Rao addressing the media in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association secretary K.P. Rao has alleged that the irregularities in sports associations in the State have led to the poor medal tally at the ongoing National Games.

“Poor management of the sports by the government authorities is also a reason. Our association has recently requested the government to probe into the allegations levelled against several sports associations and administrators. Several individuals with no eligibility and experience are heading various associations and this is impacting the outcome,” Mr. Rao told the media at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium on Sunday.

The representatives of Krishna District Olympic Association were also present on the occasion.

The State is being represented at the 36th National Games by Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association led by president Dharmana Krishna Das with the support of Andhra Pradesh Sports Authority.