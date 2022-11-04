Vijayawada hotel ushers in Christmas spirit with cake-mixing ceremony

P. Sujatha Varma
November 04, 2022 22:20 IST

Guests taking part in the traditional cake-mixing ceremony at Novotel hotel in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: GIRI K.V.S.

Hotel staff along with orphan children participate in the event

Ushering in the Christmas spirit, the Novotel Vijayawada Varun hotel celebrated the traditional cake-mixing ceremony on the terrace.

Executive chef Suraj Kumar Sahoo, along with his team, special invitees and guests and children from a local NGO Apple Foundation took part in the traditional practice of mixing candied fruits, assorted nuts and alcohol varieties. This mixture is then stored for some days, allowing it to soak all the flavours and the aroma, before dividing it into parts which go into the cake batter used to bake the grand Christmas cake.

The hotel manager Abhishek Pani said this year’s ceremony was even more special as it was celebrated with the orphan children from the foundation.

