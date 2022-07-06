Vijayawada: Hotel owners told not to overcharge customers
A fixed amount should be charged for rooms irrespective of demand, says Collector
NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao has asked the hotel owners not to resort to overcharging guests, citing heavy demand for rooms.
In a meeting with the representatives of hotel owners’ associations on Wednesday, Mr. Rao said that several complaints pertaining to hotels raising prices of rooms whenever the demand goes up were received.
“The hotels should charge a fixed amount irrespective of the demand,” he said.
The hotel owners told Mr. Rao that they were charging a fixed price, but the online aggregators and travel agents who helped them get bookings were raising the prices as per demand.
Mr. Rao asked the owners to ensure that the aggregators charged fixed prices only.
