Vijayawada: Heavy rush at bus, railway stations as Dasara festival ends

Passengers boarding a train at the jampacked Vijayawada railway station. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

ADVERTISEMENT

The bus and railway stations were jampacked on Sunday as people were returning to their places of work after the Dasara festival.

Heavy rush was seen at the Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) and the Vijayawada railway station as the passengers from Gudivada, Machilipatnam, Eluru, Kaikalur, Nagayalanka, Avanigadda, Nuzvid and other places reaching the bus and the railway stations for their return journeys.

Traffic congestions were seen at the toll plazas on the National Highways connecting Hyderabad and Chennai as vehicles were lined up on Sunday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) and the South Central Railway (SCR) are operating special services to clear the festival rush. Many private travel operators are also running special services.

Passengers had reserved their tickets in RTC buses and trains in advance, while some people had travelled on their own vehicles to take part in the Dasara celebrations at their native places.