Vijayawada Head Post Office renamed on World Post Day

The Department of Post has lined up several events as part of the National Postal Week being observed from October 7 to October 11

Published - October 10, 2024 08:48 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

The Vijayawada Head Post Office has been renamed as Vijayawada General Post Office as part of the National Postal Week being observed from October 7 to October 11 in Andhra Pradesh, informed Postmaster General, Vijayawada Region D.S.V.R. Murthy.

The “India Post Run’ event will be organised in Guntur on the theme “Fit India’ to create health awareness on October 13, he said, adding that Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandrasekhar would give away prizes to the winners of the event.

In a statement on October 9 (Wednesday), Mr. Murthy said October 7 (Monday) was observed as ‘Mails and Parcels Day’ and a customers’ meet with all stakeholders was held in Vijayawada to discuss the initiatives introduced by the department.

October 8, observed as Philately Day, saw exhibitions at several places to promote philately.

On October 9, the World Post Day, witnessed display of posters and banners across the region as part of an initiative to create awareness on various activities being taken up by the department. “This year’s theme is ‘150 years of Enabling Communication and Empowering People Across Nation,” said Mr. Murthy.

Antyodaya Diwas

He said Antyodaya Diwas will be observed on October 10, as part of which seminars would be organised at divisional level and awareness-cum-Aadhaar enrolment and updation camps will be organised in rural and remote areas.

October 11 would be observed as ‘Vittiya Sashaktikaran Diwas (Financial Empowerment Day) and special emphasis would be laid on empowerment of girls by promoting financial literacy and inclusion programmes. He said ‘Dak Chaupals’ would also be organised at various places, besides insurance drives.

