Vijayawada has to set an example for other cities in cleanliness, says NTR district Collector

Vijayawada needs to set an example for other cities in cleanliness through many more innovative initiatives, NTR district Collector G. Srijana said, while appreciating the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) and public for their role in making the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ programme a success.

Participating in the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign, organised by the VMC on October 2, Wednesday, at the Pink Toilets near Benz Circle, Ms. Srijana said thanks to the programme, which has been implemented for the past 10 years, the city has seen better waste disposal, improved beautification and plastic ban. She hoped that more pink toilets would be set up in the city.

Public participation

Public participation was a key element, VMC Commissioner H.M. Dhyanachandra said, adding that the emphasis was on raising awareness among the public about reducing, reusing and recycling. He talked about the importance of maintaining toilets clean. The corporation took up many activities inlcuding essay writing, personality development and drawing competitions, wall paintings and tree planting from September 17 to October 2, he said.

East MLA Gadde Rammohan Rao commended the efforts of the corporation in raising awareness among the public through the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ programme.

‘Cyclothon’ organised

Later, Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi and the VMC Commissioner participated in a ‘cyclothon’ event held at Eat Street in the city. Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Bhagyalakshmi emphasised that cleanliness goes beyond maintaining clean surroundings and that it also means creating a pollution-free environment.

The Mayor encouraged the citizens to develop cycling as a habit, even on weekends, to contribute to making the city more eco-friendly.

After the Mayor flagged off the ‘cyclothon’, the VMC Commissioner, students, citizens and officials cycled from Eat Street to Benz Circle. They cleaned the VMC premises after offering floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

As part of the campaign, the VMC Commissioner visited the house of Dhavaleshwarapu Nagalakshmi, the winner of the ‘Invite Your Commissioner’ initiative, in Bharati Nagar. He inspected her terrace garden and presented her with a cheque for ₹10,000 in recognition of her efforts.

He encouraged residents to do terrace, balcony and backyard gardening to cultivate fresh vegetables and fruits. Such practices, he said, not only improve personal health but also help lower pollution levels and reduce city temperatures. He urged schools under the VMC to incorporate gardening lessons for children.

