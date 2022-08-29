Vijayawada girl wins three bronze medals at soft tennis championship

Staff Reporter August 29, 2022 21:28 IST

Staff Reporter August 29, 2022 21:28 IST

N. Anusha, S. Veahith and M. Yudhir from A.P. were part of Indian team that took part in tourney

Soft Tennis player, N. Anusha, who bagged three medals at World Tour International Soft Tennis Championship-2022 in Thailand. | Photo Credit: ARRANGMENT

N. Anusha, S. Veahith and M. Yudhir from A.P. were part of Indian team that took part in tourney

Soft tennis player from Vijayawada, N. Anusha, bagged three bronze medals at the International Soft Tennis Federation's (ISTF) World Tour International Soft Tennis Championship - 2022, which concluded at Pattaya in Thailand on Sunday. Ms. Anusha is a student of SRR and CVR Government Degree College in the city. She won one medal each in the Under-21 women’s doubles, mixed doubles and women’s team events, said AP Soft Tennis Association (APSTA) general secretary Daram Naveen Kumar in a release. He said three players from Andhra Pradesh, including N. Anusha, S. Veahith and M. Yudhir, were part of the Indian team that competed in the championship. Mr. Veahith won a special award for outstanding performance. APSTA president Valle Srinu Babu, Treasurer Abdul Kareem, NTR District Sports Authority CEO U. Srinivasa Rao, Chief coach SA Azeez and others congratulated Ms. Anusha and Mr. Veahith.



Our code of editorial values