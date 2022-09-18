Vijayawada: Four arrested, 45 kg ganja seized

Three of the accused hail from Tamil Nadu, say police

Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA
September 18, 2022 23:33 IST

The ganja packets seized during raids in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

In a joint operation, the Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) and the local police on Sunday conducted raids and arrested four persons including a woman on charges of transporting ganja. The team seized 40 kg ganja, a car, a bike and mobile phones from the accused, said the police.

Acting on a tip-off, the teams led by CTF Additional DCP K. Srinivas and Krishnalanka CI Durga Rao intercepted a car and seized 40 kgs of the contraband. They accused have been identified as Netra, David and Abinash Muniappan, hailing from Tamil Nadu.

In a separate raid, the police arrested one Sk. Mabu Sharif on charges of peddling ganja and seized 5 kgs of contraband in Patamata area. Further investigation is on.

