Vijayawada: focus on sanitation, heath of students in anganwadi centres, NTR District Collector tells teachers

December 02, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

‘Government is supplying protein diet to pregnant, lactating women and children studying in anganwadi centres’

The Hindu Bureau

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao, along with the Women Development and Child Welfare Department officials, distributing water filters to anganwadi teachers and supervisors in Vijayawada on Friday.

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao has appealed to the Anganwadi teachers, supervisors and workers to focus on development of the centres and provide better facilities to the children.

He asked the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to come forward to extend more benefits to the children in anganwadi centres.

Mr. Dilli Rao, along with Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Project Director G. Uma Devi and Deep Trust co-ordinator T. Kranthi Kumar, distributed water filters to the centres here on Friday.

Ongole-based Deep Trust has donated 50-litres capacity water filters to Singh Nagar, Vambay Colony, Lambadipeta, Bramaramba Puram, Gunadala and Mallikharjuna Peta anganwadi centres.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said government was supplying protein diet to pregnant and lactating women and children studying in anganwadi centres, and has developed the pre-schools on par with private schools.

“Teaching facilities have been improved in the centres by supplying play material and other infrastructure and training has been imparted to the teachers,” Mr. Dilli Rao said and asked the teachers and supervisors to provide best teaching for the kids.

The Collector appreciated the Deep Trust management for donating water filters to the anganwadi centres. Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) K. Mangamma and Nagamani, and other officers participated.

