Vijayawada floods: People in flood-hit areas on tenterhooks as water rises again

Published - September 06, 2024 09:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The water, which receded on Tuesday, began to rise on Friday morning, causing panic among people; an NDRF personnel says despite their prodding people to vacate their houses, no one listened to them

Nellore Sravani

Men pushing their bikes in knee-deep floodwater near Daba Kotla Centre in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

People in flood-hit Vijayawada return home briefly after power is restored, only to evacuate again due to rising water levels. Upon learning that power had been restored, some people who had left the flood-hit areas in Vijayawada on Tuesday, September 3, when the floodwater receded by 2-3 feet, began to return from Thursday evening.

However, they couldn’t stay there for long because the Budameru rivulet was once again on spate and between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Friday, the floodwater in Ajith Singh Nagar, YSR Colony, Chitti Nagar milk factory area, Nandamuri Nagar, Old and New Rajarajeswari Petas, among others, started rising again, causing panic among people.

“We came back to our house only this (Friday) morning, at 8 a.m., when our neighbours, who didn’t leave, told us that power was restored on Thursday evening. We started cleaning the house, and before we were done, water levels had increased again,” said Vijaya Lakshmi, who was on her way to Ramavarapadu. She added that there was still no drinking water supply to their place.

“Just when we started heaving a sigh of relief, that water began to increase, and in a matter of two hours, it reached 2 feet high,” said a Central Government employee who was waiting for an auto at the Daba Kotla Centre along with seven of his family members as they plan to go back to their hometown, Kanpur, in Uttar Pradesh.

10th Battalion personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) shifting a patient by giving fluids to him on a boat in the flood-hit Ajith Singh Nagar in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

The NDRF personnel stationed at the Daba Kotla Centre said the water was expected to rise again. One of them said that despite their prodding people to vacate their houses, no one listened to them.

‘No transport’

“How many times will we keep coming and going back? There is no transport facility across the Singh Nagar flyover. Who will walk all the time?” said another woman. She had left her house on Tuesday evening and returned on Thursday, only to leave again and go to her relative’s house on Friday morning.

In KL Rao Colony, where the Budameru rivulet meets the Eluru canal, floodwater entered the small lanes built on the canal banks. On Sunday, the rivulet breached the bund, and the road between KL Rao Colony and Devi Nagar was cut off.

Flood victims waiting in queue for food and other relief material being distributed by the government and other voluntary organisations at Ajith Singh Nagar in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

A narrow bund passes between the Eluru canal and Budameru. Houses have been built on this bund, with a narrow road of 2 feet width passing between them. While people living in houses on one side are worried about canal water entering their houses, those living on the other side are worried about the rising water levels of Budameru.

“Because the Budameru is in spate, a lot of water is flowing into the canal, due to which the canal water was getting pushed back, which is entering the houses built along the canal in the colony,” said Sai, a volunteer, who, along with other volunteers, was alerting people about the water level rise. They also requested people to vacate the houses and distribute water bottles, milk and candles as they expected power disruption again.

