Vijayawada floods: BJP accuses Jagan of politicising deaths

Nagothu Ramesh Naidu questions why the YSR Congress Party has not made any contributions in aid of the flood victims so far

Updated - September 03, 2024 08:38 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 08:37 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday accused former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of attempting to gain ‘political mileage’ while cashing in on the deaths in the Vijayawada floods.

At a press conference in Rajampeta town of Annamayya district, BJP State secretary Nagothu Ramesh Naidu flayed Mr. Jagan for politicising the floods, instead of contributing in mitigating the crisis. “The party has manpower and Mr. Jagan has enough money. Why have the YSRCP members not rushed to support the flood victims? Why has he not made any contributions for the cause?” he questioned.

Referring to Mr. Jagan’s visit to the flood-stricken spot by walking through knee-deep water, Mr. Ramesh Naidu appealed to the YSRCP leader to think beyond ‘occasional photo shoots’ and mindless criticism against the State government at the most inappropriate moment.

He also highlighted Mr. Jagan’s delayed visit to the kin of the deceased, long after the Annamayya project in the district wash washed away.

