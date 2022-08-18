Vijayawada: Exhibition marks World Photography Day

Awards given to photojournalists and lensmen

MP Mopidevi Venkata Ramana going round the photo exhibition organised by A.P. Photography Akademi and Department of AP Creativity and Culture Commission, in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Rajya Sabha member Mopidevi Venkata Ramana lauded the efforts of photojournalists in capturing and preserving the memories of important events for future generations.

Mr. Venkata Ramana was addressing the World Photography Day (August 19) and Foundation Day celebrations organised by Andhra Pradesh Photography Akademi, in collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh Creativity and Culture Commission, here on Thursday.

The Akademi organised an exhibition of 75 photographs as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations across the country. The exhibits were the entries sent by photojournalists from across the country.

Photojournalists take risks to capture improtant events. The nationwide celebrations of the 75 years of Independence have been beautifully captured by photojournalists, he said.

Government Chief Whip Mudunuri Prasad Raju said the State government would extend all the necessary support to the photographers.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education Chairman Professor K. Hemachandra Reddy and member of the jury which selected the entries for the exhibition appreciated the participants.

The Akademi presented 'Living Legend' awards to Mukesh Parpiani, a veteran photojournalist from Mumbai; K. Vishwender Reddy, photographer and actor from Hyderabad; and O.P. Sharma, photographer and doctor.

Akademi president M. Ravindranath, director R.V. Sharma, Andhra Arts Academy chairman Golla Narayana Rao, jury members S. Vijay Kumar Reddy and Dr. K. Sundar and others were present on the occasion.