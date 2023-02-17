HamberMenu
Vijayawada engineering college to host techno cultural fest on February 24-25

February 17, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

V.R. Siddhartha Engineering College will organise its national-level techno cultural festival, AFOSEC-2023, on February 24 and 25 and released its brochure on Friday.

Vice-president of Siddhartha Academy and convener of the college M. Rajaiah said that the aim was to provide a platform for students to enhance their technical and cultural talent.

College principal A.V. Ratna Prasad said that prominent personalities would attend the event. Almost 6,000 students, including those from premiere institutions such as IITs and NITs, were expected to participate in competitions broadly categorised into four — idea hackathon, drone competition, best out of waste and short films. It would also have 45 other technical events and 16 literary and cultural contests. Cash prizes worth ₹4 lakh would be given to winners, he said.

AFOSEC convener P.V.R.L. Narasimham, deans, heads of various departments and event coordinators were present.

