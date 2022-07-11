Vijayawada: Durga temple ghat road closed due to heavy rain

A banner announcing closure of the ghat road leading to Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Devotees can take steps to reach the temple, say police

The management of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devastanam has closed the ghat road in the wake of heavy rains.

The decision was taken after stones fell from the hill on the ghat road. There were incidents of land slides on the ghat road in the past.

The officials erected metal fence around the hill to prevent landslide during rainy season. I-Town Circle Inspector P. Venkateswarlu said that the road was closed in view of heavy rain forecast.

“Devotees will not be allowed to enter the ghat road. We request the devotees to climb the steps or take lifts to reach the temple,” Mr. Venkateswarlu said.

Meanwhile, police forces have been deployed at the Seetammavari Padalu and ghat road to prevent any untoward incidents in the wake of heavy rain, the CI said and appealed to the devotees to cooperate with the police and the temple authorities.