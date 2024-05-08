ADVERTISEMENT

Vijayawada DRM inaugurates summer sports camp for children at Railway Mini Stadium

Published - May 08, 2024 07:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Divisional Railway Manager, Narendra A. Patil, inaugurating the summer coaching camp for children at Vijayawada on Wednesday

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) and president of the South Central Railway (SCR) Sports Association, Narendra A. Patil, inaugurated the summer sports camp for children at the Railway Mini Stadium, here on Wednesday.

The camp, organised by the Vijayawada Division Railway Sports Association, aims to foster physical fitness and teamwork among children, Mr. Patil said. The camp will be conducted till June 8, and it will feature coaching in cricket, football, volleyball, and athletics for children. For children of railway officials, the fee is ₹500 and for others, the fee is ₹1000.

Senior Divisional Security Commissioner and Divisional Sports Officer Valleswara B. Thokala, Senior Divisional Safety Officer Prasantha Kumar, Sports Inspector Sharath Chandra and other officers were present.

