February 03, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Y. Mahatru, a student of Class 11 from Delhi Public School (DPS), Vijayawada, has bagged a gold medal in a State-level karate competition held at Ongole.

He represented Krishna district in the under-19 category and qualified to participate in the national-level championship.

The DPS Academic Director David Raj, Principal M.S. Bhuvaneswaran, Vice-Principal Sanjay Bhatia and other staff of the school congratulated him on his achievement.