Vijayawada division of SCR to develop cargo terminal

January 04, 2023 05:09 am | Updated 05:09 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Vijayawada division of the South Central Railway (SCR) has been awarded the first-ever contract through e-tendering for developing the new Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal (GCT), on railway land, at Bikkavolu.

M/s. Grasim Industries Limited will take up construction of GCT, estimated at a cost of Rs.₹15.24 crore. The Railways shall retain a revenue share of 15% in Terminal Charges and Terminal Access Charges for a period of 35 years after completion of the cargo terminal, said Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan.

The anticipated traffic projections are more than 100 rakes both inward and outwards per annum from the new cargo handling plant. This move shall ensure development of additional terminals for handling the rail cargo and generate extra revenue for the division, the DRM said on Tuesday.

Gati-Shakti Multi Modal Cargo Terminal (GCT) policy has been introduced by the Indian Railways with a view to boost investment from industry in development of additional terminals for handling rail cargo. The firm will begin construction of Gati-Shakti Cargo Terminal within 18 months after receiving the grant of approval of construction from the headquarters, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr. DCM) Vavilapalli Rambabu said.

The Railways shall retain a revenue share of 15% in terminal charges and terminal access charges for a period of 35 years after completion of the new terminal. Grasim Industries will handle caustic soda lye, food grains, industrial salt and general merchandise commodities after commissioning, Mr. Rambabu said.

The DRM appreciated the Sr. DCM and the Commercial Department staff for bagging the contract.