Vijayawada diesel loco shed bags national energy award

The South Central Railway’s Diesel Loco Shed (DLS) at Vijayawada has bagged the first prize in energy conservation among the industry/railway workshops in the country for saving more than one lakh units. It has got the National Energy Conservation Award in the above category announced by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency of Union Ministry of Power.
These awards are declared for the year 2020 as part of National Energy Conservation Week being celebrated from December 14 to 21, according to a press release by Vijayawada railway division PRO Nusrat M. Mandrupkar.
She said the DLS was established in 1979 for the maintenance of 20 diesel locomotives. With the decrease in demand for diesel locomotives and increase in electric traction in the division, Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) services were started in Vijayawada in 1996 with five rakes placed under DLS to ease traffic constraints both in passenger and express services and also in suburban traffic across the zone.
At present, the DLS is maintaining diesel locos, DEMUs and coaches. The shed is provided with energy efficient equipment such as LED lighting, brush less DC motor fans, inverter type AC units and star-rated machinery.
Divisional Railway Manager P. Srinivas said it was a proud moment. He congratulated senior divisional electrical engineer V. Venkata Ramana and divisional mechanical engineer P. Mohan Subhash and their teams for receiving the prestigious award.
