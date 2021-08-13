Vijayawada: DGP reviews security for Independence Day celebrations

Vijayawada:

Arrangements being made in wake of COVID-19, say officials

Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang reviewed the security arrangements for the Independence Day parade at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium here on August 13. He was accompanied by APSP Mangalagiri 6th Battalion Commandant Ajitha Vejendla, DCPs, ACPs and other officers.

Mr. Sawang reviewed the rehearsals and mock drill which are a part of the Independence Day parade. He also enquired about security at the entrances, VIP gallery, parking, officers gallery and the neighbouring points in and around the stadium.

Additional Director General APSP Battalions Shankha Brata Bagchi and Vijayawada Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu elaborated on the security measures in place for the parade. Disha App Special Officer and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) B. Rajakumari and Municipal Commissioner V. Prasanna Venkatesh explained the programme schedule.

Mr. Sawang said that all the participants are requested to attend the Independence Day celebrations by donning masks, face shields and gloves. The officers said that arrangements are being made in wake of COVID-19.

Mr. Sawang added that the municipal official officers, revenue and police officials are erecting water proof tents and dais, and making arrangements to conduct the Independence Day celebrations even in rain as there was a rainfall prediction from the Weather Department personnel.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ministers, Parliament Members, MLAs, MLCs and other public representatives and top bureaucrats are set to attend the event on August 15.