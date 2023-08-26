ADVERTISEMENT

Vijayawada customs officials seize 11 kg ‘smuggled’ gold from a man

August 26, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

4.3 kg seized from a car at toll plaza in Prakasam district, searches later at his premises unearth 6.8 kg gold jewellery

The Hindu Bureau

The Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Vijayawada, has seized gold being smuggling into Andhra Pradesh from Dubai and Sri Lanka.

According to a release issued on Saturday, the officials of the Customs (Preventive ) Commissionerate, Vijayawada, intercepted a car in which a person was smuggling gold to Vijayawada from Chennai at Bollapalli Toll Plaza in Prakasam district in the small hours of August 25 (Friday). The officials took the person into custody and seized 4.3 kilograms of gold from him. The foreign markings on the gold were erased to conceal its origin.

Searches at the person’s premises later led to seizure of 6.8 kg of gold jewellery along with foreign currency (Kuwait Dinar, Qatar Riyal, Oman Rial etc.) worth ₹1.5 lakh.

The accused was arrested on Saturday and produced before a special court in Visakhapatnam which sent him to 13-day judicial custody.

