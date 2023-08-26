HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vijayawada customs officials seize 11 kg ‘smuggled’ gold from a man

4.3 kg seized from a car at toll plaza in Prakasam district, searches later at his premises unearth 6.8 kg gold jewellery

August 26, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Customs (Preventive) Commissionerate, Vijayawada, has seized gold being smuggling into Andhra Pradesh from Dubai and Sri Lanka.

According to a release issued on Saturday, the officials of the Customs (Preventive ) Commissionerate, Vijayawada, intercepted a car in which a person was smuggling gold to Vijayawada from Chennai at Bollapalli Toll Plaza in Prakasam district in the small hours of August 25 (Friday). The officials took the person into custody and seized 4.3 kilograms of gold from him. The foreign markings on the gold were erased to conceal its origin.

Searches at the person’s premises later led to seizure of 6.8 kg of gold jewellery along with foreign currency (Kuwait Dinar, Qatar Riyal, Oman Rial etc.) worth ₹1.5 lakh.

The accused was arrested on Saturday and produced before a special court in Visakhapatnam which sent him to 13-day judicial custody.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.