Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada COVID-19 centre fire | Couple die in strange quirk of fate

Among the patients who died in the fire accident at Hotel Swarna Palace were a couple from Jaggaiahpeta mandal.

They have been identified as S. Ratna Abraham (48) and his wife Rajakumari.

Officials said the couple were admitted to the make-shift hospital a few days ago. While Abraham was discharged upon recovery on Saturday morning, his wife continued to be under treatment.

By a strange quirk of fate, Abraham returned to the hospital on Saturday evening to take care of his wife lodged in a room on the second floor. And both of them were among the dead.

“All the patients have mild symptoms of COVID-19 and could have opted for home isolation. But they chose to admit themselves in the hospital for better care under the supervision of doctors,” an official said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 10, 2020 3:09:08 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/vijayawada-covid-19-centre-fire-couple-die-in-strange-quirk-of-fate/article32311179.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story