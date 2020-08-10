Vijayawada COVID-19 centre fire | Couple die in strange quirk of fate

Among the patients who died in the fire accident at Hotel Swarna Palace were a couple from Jaggaiahpeta mandal.

They have been identified as S. Ratna Abraham (48) and his wife Rajakumari.

Officials said the couple were admitted to the make-shift hospital a few days ago. While Abraham was discharged upon recovery on Saturday morning, his wife continued to be under treatment.

By a strange quirk of fate, Abraham returned to the hospital on Saturday evening to take care of his wife lodged in a room on the second floor. And both of them were among the dead.

“All the patients have mild symptoms of COVID-19 and could have opted for home isolation. But they chose to admit themselves in the hospital for better care under the supervision of doctors,” an official said.