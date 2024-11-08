 />
Vijayawada court grants police custody of Kukkala Vidyasagar in Kadambari Jethwani case 

Published - November 08, 2024 08:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The III Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate of Vijayawada on Friday granted police custody of Kukkala Vidyasagar, the main accused in actor Kadambari Jethwani case, from November 10 to 12. A memo to that effect was filed by the additional public prosecutor. The matter has been posted to November 11 for the sake of filing counters.

Ms. Jethwani had claimed to be implicated in a land grabbing case and harassed in custody. Three senior IPS officers are accused of violating the norms in framing the charges against the actor and in her detention.

November 08, 2024

Vijayawada / Andhra Pradesh

