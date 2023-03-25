Vijayawada consumer forum orders e-Commerce portal to credit refund to bank account instead of wallet

March 25, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Vijayawada

District Consumer Forum-II in Vijayawada ordered e-Commerce giant Amazon.in to deposit the refund to a consumer’s bank account instead of Amazon Pay wallet.

The case pertains to the purchase and return of a helmet by a city-based engineer five years ago. Amazon.in had allegedly refused to credit the refund to the complainant’s bank account as the payment was made via Amazon Pay wallet.

According to the verdict, pronounced recently by a bench led by Forum president Nelapudi Chiranjeevi, Amazon.in was ordered to refund the amount along with 6% interest and pay ₹2,000 to compensate for the mental agony suffered by the complainant and ₹1,000 towards litigation expenses. This should be done in 45 days.

The complainant, Papolu Pramod, an assistant engineer-cum-project officer (civil) at School of Planning and Architecture in Vijayawada, said he purchased the helmet in April 2018 and made a payment of ₹2,165 through Amazon Pay, to which the same amount had been transferred from his SBI account. “I returned the product due to non-availability of the required size and I got a refund to my Amazon Pay account,” he said.

“As I was told the amount cannot be transferred to the bank account, I sought closure of the Amazon account and settle the balance amount. Initially, I was told the amount will be transferred to the bank in a week and later the same was denied,” Mr. Pramod said.

The final response from Amazon executives that there was no option to transfer the refund to the bank account prompted him to approach the consumer forum, Mr. Pradeep added.