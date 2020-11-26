Vijayawada city to get 10 more Public Health Centres

VIJAYAWADA

26 November 2020 00:13 IST

A total of 40 PHCs will be developed as Dr. YSR Urban Clinics

The city will soon get 10 new Urban Public Health Centres (UPHCs) catering to the needs of people in different areas as part of the government’s initiative of improving primary health care delivery under the Dr. YSR Urban Clinics programme.

Along with the 10 new UPHCs, the existing 30 UPHCs will be given a facelift and called ‘Dr. YSR Urban Clinics’ which will provide various healthcare services from outpatient treatment to mini wards.

Of the 30 UPHCs, two will be moved to new premises in Ajith Singh Nagar and Gunadala while the rest will be renovated and developed at the existing facilities.

The new 10 new clinics will be coming up in Chuttugunta, Karmika Nagar, Devi Nagar, Ramalingeswara Nagar, Rotary Nagar, Bhavanipuram, Nagarjuna Nagar, Chittinagar, Ayodhya Nagar and Krishna Lanka under the respective Ward Secretariats.

The clinics, which will be developed in a 3,700 square feet area, will have a mini ward, labour room, pharmacy, two outpatient rooms, laboratory, counselling room and a waiting hall among others.

Each clinic will have a medical officer, two staff nurses, a lab technician and other support staff hired on a contractual basis.

The Health Department handed over the responsibility of construction of new clinics and renovation of existing buildings to the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, as per a Government Order issued on Tuesday. The funds will be drawn from the National Urban Health Mission and the A.P. Health System Strengthening Project.

The government sanctioned ₹80 lakh for the construction of new buildings and ₹10 lakh for renovation of existing clinics. Also, ₹20 lakh would be spent on each hospital to provide medical equipment.

Across the State, a total of 560 Dr. YSR Urban Clinics will be developed in 110 Urban Local Bodies at a cost of ₹416 crore and 355 of them will be in new buildings.