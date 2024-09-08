Vijayawada city struggles with 0.70 TMCFT of flood water

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) estimated that Vijayawada city has a staggering 0.70 TMCFT of stagnant flood water as on Sunday. It is attributed to massive inflows into Prakasam Barrage on Krishna River and the Budameru rivulet in a span of 72 hours, beginning August 31.

While the flood water is receding slowly, the prediction of a fresh spell of heavy to extremely heavy rain on September 8, including in NTR district, due to yet another depression in the Bay of Bengal situated around 280 kilometres from Kalingapatnam, sent the government into a tizzy.

However, Budameru, which earned the dubious distinction as the ‘bane of Vijayawada’, is no longer posing a challenge as all the six breaches on its left bank, which caused flooding of Ajit Singh Nagar and several other areas in the city, have been plugged, said Special Chief Secretary (Revenue, Land and Disaster Management) R.P. Sisodia.

Speaking to The Hindu in the SDMA office at Kunchanapalli in Guntur district on Sunday, Mr. Sisodia said that the inflow from Budameru has come down to a lowly 186 cusecs on September 7.

He pointed out that Budameru had been so designed to divert a part of the flood flow into Krishna River and the rest into Eluru Canal and Tammileru and further down to Kolleru depending on the flows at the regulator at Velagaleru, whereas the breaches happened on its way to the Krishna River, which runs parallel to Budameru.

The Krishna River could not accommodate the copious inflows from Budameru as it was already in spate because of the cloudburst. Inflows from Budameru touched 35,000 cusecs whereas its capacity was only 7,000 cusecs.

The coal handling plant and wagon tippler area of Dr Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) at Ibrahimpatnam were inundated as the Budameru passes close by.

Mr. Sisodia said since the Prakasam Barrage became quite old, having been built nearly 170 years ago, it needed strengthening so that the flood discharge could be increased beyond the current threshold of 12 lakh cusecs.

For that, the possibility of constructing a structure along with diversion channels between Pulichintala and Prakasam barrage has to be explored if the pressure on the latter was to be eased, which the government was aware of and is looking into.

“The depression that formed in the Bay of Bengal towards the end of August, and the retreating southwest monsoon pushed the rain-bearing clouds towards the central coastal districts. This is what caused the downpour in Vijayawada city and its suburbs,” Mr. Sisodia observed.