Vijayawada city erupts in joy over success of Chandrayaan-3 mission

August 24, 2023 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The city erupted in joy as India created history by becoming the first nation to touch the south pole of the moon with the success of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission on Wednesday.

Many schools and colleges organised live streaming of the ISRO’s moon mission. The excitement was palpable and at many places, people and students offered prayers for success of Chandrayan-3 lander Vikram’s soft landing on the surface of the moon.

Students of Putchalapalli Sundaraiah Municipal High School at LBS Nagar took out a rally from their school covering the areas of LBS Nagar, Sundaraiah Nagar and Paykapuram, holding posters and placards of Chandrayan-3 Mission. The students marched ahead raising slogans of ‘Jai ISRO’ and ‘Jai Chandrayaan’.

District Science Officer M. Hussain said following instructions from the government, awareness programmes on the ISRO’s Chandrayan 3 mission were organised in educational institutions. Students were explained in detail about the third Indian lunar exploration mission under the Indian Space Research Organisation’s Chandrayaan programme.

It consisted of a lander named Vikram and a rover named Pragyan, similar to those of the Chandrayan-2 mission. The propulsion module carried the lander and rover configuration to lunar orbit in preparation for a powered descent by the lander. After a 40-day journey from Sathish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 achieved its lunar landing on Wednesday.

With the Vikram lander primed for a gentle touch at 6.04 p.m. a live stream of the landing was available for viewers and thousands of people united in the celebration of this achievement.

In the evening, celebrations broke out across the city after the Chandrayaan-3 lander module succeeded in soft landing.

In Maris Stella College, members of the Physics Inspire Club under the Department of Physics, organised live streaming of the historic achievement at the college auditorium. The place resonated with cries of joy as students experienced a sense of pride and accomplishment watching the event live.

Dean of Student Affairs and Head of the Department of Physics G. Little Flower, Academic Dean and head of the department of Chemistry Vani Latha and other faculty members were present.