Vijayawada: Child rights commission orders inquiry into ‘harassment’ of Kakawada Tribal Welfare Residential School students

December 07, 2022 11:27 pm | Updated 11:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Girl students accuse husband of their school headmistress of harrasing them

The Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has ordered an inquiry into the alleged harassment of students at Tribal Welfare Residential School at Kakawada village in Rampachodavaram mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

Several girl students, along with their parents and Kakawada Sarpanch Pandu Dora, lodged a complaint with Rampachodavaram MLA Nagulapalli Dhanalakshmi, alleging that husband of the headmistress was harassing them.

APSCPCR Chairman K. Appa Rao said that the Commission had ordered an inquiry into the allegations and directed the officials to submit a report. The Commission also questioned the Tribal Welfare Department officials as to why men were allowed into the residential school for girls.

“Based on the inquiry report, the APSCPCR will recommend action against the staff,” Mr. Appa Rao said on Wednesday.

