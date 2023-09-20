HamberMenu
Vijayawada-Chennai Vande Bharat train to be flagged off on September 24

Prime Minister is expected to virtually launch the service while Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the ceremony at Vijayawada Railway Station

September 20, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
The train will take six hours and 40 minutes to cover the distance between the two cities.

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually launch the Vijayawada-Chennai Vande Bharat train on September 24.

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy are likely to flag off the train from Vijayawada Railway Station at 12.30 p.m., South Central Railway (SCR) officials said on Wednesday.

The train will reach Chennai in six hours and 40 minutes with limited halts. Ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs, MLCs and officers of the Indian Railways will grace the occasion.

NTR Commissionerate Police, Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (PRF) are making security arrangements at Vijayawada Railway Station for the launch of the premier train. Railway officials are also making elaborate arrangements for its launch.

