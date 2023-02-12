Vijayawada boxer ready to pack a punch

February 12, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

K. Vikram Naidu, a 25-year-old professional boxer from Vijayawada is a step closer to achieving his dream of acing the ring at an international level.

Working as a Crossfit trainer, Mr. Vikram, a B.Tech graduate, is gearing up for a clash with Tanzania’s Nosoro Madimba at the International Super Featherweight crown by the Universal Boxing Organisation (UBO) in New Delhi.

“This is my first international fight. I am confident of winning the title. The title is important for me as it will take me closer to the dream of fighting in the World Boxing Council matches. This is my fourth professional match. I have won all all the previous three matches,” he said.

Explaining what attracted him towards boxing, Mr. Vikram said that while pursuing his second-year engineering programme he witnessed a boxing match in an engineering college. “Inspired by the game, I joined boxing coaching at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium. Coach Issac trained me initially. Later, I got trained by coach Akshay at Shadow Kickboxing Centre in Hyderabad,” said Mr. Vikram.

On February 19, Mr. Vikram will fight Mr. Madimba in New Delhi. “I am practising at IGMC Stadium for about five hours a day,” he said.

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao and Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata appreciated Mr. Vikram and released a poster of the fight here recently.