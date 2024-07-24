Vijayawada-bound bus drivers clash in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, one mowed down

A private travel bus driver’s fury led to the killing of another driver, who crushed the latter and later dragged the body for about a kilometre, at the Mahasamudram Toll Plaza, near Bangarupalem mandal headquarters, in Chittoor district in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the Bangarupalem police, two private buses were on their way to Vijayawada from Bengaluru and reportedly kept racing with each other at several points on the national highway. At one stage, the side view mirror of one bus reportedly hit the other bus. Both drivers clashed when they arrived at the toll plaza. After crossing the point, the duo reportedly clashed again.

After a heated argument, Sudhakar Raju, the driver of Morning Star Travels bus, got off the vehicle and was standing in front of the Sri Krishna Travels bus, lodging his protest. However, the other driver, Srinivasa Rao, allegedly knocked down Sudhakar Raju and drove away at a high speed. Sudhakar Raju got trapped under the bus and his body was badly mutilated after it was dragged for a km. The passengers inside the bus and other motorists forced Srinivasa Rao to stop the bus.

Getting information from the toll plaza staff, the police rushed to the spot took Srinivasa Rao into custody, and seized the bus. The deceased belonged to Reddipalem village of Chebrolu mandal of Guntur district, and was said to have joined Sri Krishna Travels a week ago. It was suspected that the accused might have been under the influence of alcohol when the incident took place. The accused Srinivasa Rao is from the Ayyappa Nagar area of ​​Vijayawada.

The police registered a case and shifted the body of Sudhakar to Chittoor government hospital for autopsy. The regional manager of Sri Krishna Travels was summoned to the Bangarupalem police station for further investigation.

