Vijayawada Book Festival Society releases timeline of events

The Vijayawada Book Festival Society released a timeline of events to be conducted as part of the annual 31st Vijayawada Book Festival which will be held from January 3 to 12.

“For 30 years, the Vijayawada Book Festival has attracted scores of people, especially bibliophiles from the city, on account of housing books and literature of myriad genres. We wish the 31st festival also to be a grand success,” said N. Venkata Narayana, Secretary, Vijayawada Book Festival Society.

Mr. Narayana said that on days except January 3 and 7, the society, for the first time, has organised an event where any person, regardless of their age and profession, would be free to share with the audience how one particular book or a series of books influenced their life.

Like every year, daises in the book festival have been named after renowned personalities from the State. This year, the centre dais has been named after renowned journalist C. Raghavachari and the stage set up for programmes organised for the students would be named after Hema Parimi. “Since this year marks the commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, stalls exclusively exhibiting, selling books and posters on Mahatma Gandhi will be set up,” said K. Laxmaiah, president, Vijayawada Book Festival Society.