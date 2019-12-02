Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada Book Festival from Jan. 3

At the release of the brochure of the 31st Vijayawada Book Festival here on Sunday, Krishna Collector A. Md. Imtiaz said that the exhibition has been a favourite for all the bibliophiles in the city.

The book exhibition, being held in the city for decades, was renowned for offering books of all genres and its popularity was not confined to the State alone, he said.

The event, organised by the Vijayawada Book Festival Society, will be held from January 3 to 12 at the PWD grounds here.

VBFS president K. Laxmaiah said that after Delhi and Kolkata, the book festival in Vijayawada was considered to be very popular. He said that the exhibition was a platform for promoting the culture of reading.

