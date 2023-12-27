Vijayawada Book Festival 34th edition to begin today

December 27, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The 34th edition of the Vijayawada Book Festival Society (VBFS) will be launched at the Government Polytechnic College grounds on Thursday.

Kendra Sahitya Academy chairman Madhav Koushik will inaugurate the book exhibition, at 6 p.m. Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Padmabhushan Awardee Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, and several writers, poets, and publishers will participate, said Kendra Sahiti Academy secretary Srinivas Rao.

Speaking to the media, VBFS president Manohar Naidu said that scores of books will be released during the 11-day festival; cultural shows, seminars, and book reviews will be organised every day. Over 200 stalls will display the various books, said VBFS honorary president Babji.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, ‘Walk For Books’ will be organised on January 1, where all students, publishers, writers, poets, intellectuals, and the general public are requested to participate, said secretary K. Lakshmaiah. VBFS member Vijay Kumar, Golla Narayana Rao, and others participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.