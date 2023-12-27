ADVERTISEMENT

Vijayawada Book Festival 34th edition to begin today

December 27, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Kendra Sahitya Academy Chairman Madhav Koushik, Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana and others will launch the exhibition at 6 p.m. on Thursday

The Hindu Bureau

Workers seen setting up stalls at the Vijayawada Book Festival to begin on Thursday at Polytechnic College in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The 34th edition of the Vijayawada Book Festival Society (VBFS) will be launched at the Government Polytechnic College grounds on Thursday.

Kendra Sahitya Academy chairman Madhav Koushik will inaugurate the book exhibition, at 6 p.m. Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Padmabhushan Awardee Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, and several writers, poets, and publishers will participate, said Kendra Sahiti Academy secretary Srinivas Rao.

Speaking to the media, VBFS president Manohar Naidu said that scores of books will be released during the 11-day festival; cultural shows, seminars, and book reviews will be organised every day. Over 200 stalls will display the various books, said VBFS honorary president Babji.

Moreover, ‘Walk For Books’ will be organised on January 1, where all students, publishers, writers, poets, intellectuals, and the general public are requested to participate, said secretary K. Lakshmaiah. VBFS member Vijay Kumar, Golla Narayana Rao, and others participated.

