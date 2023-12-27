GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vijayawada Book Festival 34th edition to begin today

Kendra Sahitya Academy Chairman Madhav Koushik, Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana and others will launch the exhibition at 6 p.m. on Thursday

December 27, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Workers seen setting up stalls at the Vijayawada Book Festival to begin on Thursday at Polytechnic College in Vijayawada.

Workers seen setting up stalls at the Vijayawada Book Festival to begin on Thursday at Polytechnic College in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The 34th edition of the Vijayawada Book Festival Society (VBFS) will be launched at the Government Polytechnic College grounds on Thursday.

Kendra Sahitya Academy chairman Madhav Koushik will inaugurate the book exhibition, at 6 p.m. Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Padmabhushan Awardee Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, and several writers, poets, and publishers will participate, said Kendra Sahiti Academy secretary Srinivas Rao.

Speaking to the media, VBFS president Manohar Naidu said that scores of books will be released during the 11-day festival; cultural shows, seminars, and book reviews will be organised every day. Over 200 stalls will display the various books, said VBFS honorary president Babji.

Moreover, ‘Walk For Books’ will be organised on January 1, where all students, publishers, writers, poets, intellectuals, and the general public are requested to participate, said secretary K. Lakshmaiah. VBFS member Vijay Kumar, Golla Narayana Rao, and others participated.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.